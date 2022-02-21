SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $13,126,454.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.52.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.