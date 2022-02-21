Select Energy Services (WTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $816.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

