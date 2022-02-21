Select Energy Services (WTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $816.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $7.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Select Energy Services Company Profile
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
