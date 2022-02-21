Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of Semtech worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after acquiring an additional 146,873 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

SMTC opened at $69.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

