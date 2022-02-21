Semux Price Up 33.8% Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Semux has a total market capitalization of $14,330.39 and $5.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00133243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008597 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005775 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004337 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

