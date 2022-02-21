Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Achieves $51.71 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.71 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025314 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016061 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004317 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.