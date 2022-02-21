Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,973,000 after acquiring an additional 315,699 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 116.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,160 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 42.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 536,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $58.95 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

