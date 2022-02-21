Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SCI opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

