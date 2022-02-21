Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Severn Trent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.