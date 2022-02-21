Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Severn Trent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.