SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SFL from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. SFL has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SFL will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 128,004 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 489.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 894,485 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

