Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Reaches $1.41 on Top Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $343,701.11 and approximately $19,076.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00003753 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.47 or 0.06928830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,564.41 or 1.00281519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00048859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050894 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.