Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.44% of Shift4 Payments worth $28,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

FOUR opened at $51.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.64. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

