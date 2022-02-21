ShipChain One Day Volume Reaches $9.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $793,119.07 and $9.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00036552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00108022 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

