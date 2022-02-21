Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

