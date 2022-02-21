ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Piper Sandler

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $91.46 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.03 and a 200-day moving average of $190.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,196. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

