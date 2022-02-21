Shopping Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.96 or 0.00026440 BTC on exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $456,265.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00044060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.02 or 0.06957161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,548.46 or 0.99667494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00048729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00051012 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 880,525 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

