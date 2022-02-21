ShotSpotter (SSTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $25.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $297.74 million, a PE ratio of -231.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,424 shares of company stock worth $684,409. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 238.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth about $604,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

