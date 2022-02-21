Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$16.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of TSE:SIA traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.29. The company had a trading volume of 204,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.98. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$12.72 and a one year high of C$16.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.