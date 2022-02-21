Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

SILK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 35.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 20.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after acquiring an additional 80,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,240,000 after acquiring an additional 69,545 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.