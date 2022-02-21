Skycoin (SKY) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $92,208.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00044060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.02 or 0.06957161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,548.46 or 0.99667494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00048729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00051012 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

