SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,375 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1,372.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $83.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average is $77.93. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

