SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSTB. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 361,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 156,049 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 573,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 418,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSTB opened at $9.74 on Monday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

