SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44,889 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of ADERU stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

