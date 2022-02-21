SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,233 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,361,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $147.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.