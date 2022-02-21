SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,975 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,975 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

General Electric stock opened at $92.69 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

