SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 585 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166,515 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,413,000 after acquiring an additional 280,862 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $118.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.