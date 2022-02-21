Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 137.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.58. 1,796,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,435. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.70.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,025. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

