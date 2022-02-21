Sleep Number (SNBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $68.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $67.26 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

