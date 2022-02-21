Sleep Number (SNBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $68.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $67.26 and a 52-week high of $151.44.
SNBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
About Sleep Number
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
