SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SRU.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.28.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$31.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$24.82 and a 1 year high of C$32.50.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

