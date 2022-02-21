Snap-on Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Snap-on has increased its dividend payment by 49.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $15.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Snap-on stock opened at $215.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

