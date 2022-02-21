SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00004210 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $731,131.90 and $65,504.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00044035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.14 or 0.06921023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,467.97 or 0.99847091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00048674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051116 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

