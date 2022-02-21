Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a SEK 121 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of SEK 151.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERIC. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a SEK 125 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

ERIC stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.