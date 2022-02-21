Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a SEK 121 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of SEK 151.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERIC. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a SEK 125 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.
ERIC stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $14.39.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
