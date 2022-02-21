Sohu.com (SOHU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SOHU stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $727.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sohu.com by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sohu.com by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sohu.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

