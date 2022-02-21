Sohu.com (SOHU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SOHU stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $727.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.