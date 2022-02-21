SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $303.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $293.00 to $303.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.30.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $257.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.