SONO Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One SONO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SONO has traded down 11% against the dollar. SONO has a market capitalization of $788.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SONO Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

