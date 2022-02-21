South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $338.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce $338.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.80 million and the lowest is $337.40 million. South State reported sales of $358.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.34.

SSB stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.80. 304,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.95. South State has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in South State during the second quarter worth $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in South State by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in South State by 11.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 5.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in South State in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Earnings History and Estimates for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

