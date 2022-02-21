Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.93.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

LUV stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,010 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

