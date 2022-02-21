SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.5% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $44,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,760,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,138,206. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

