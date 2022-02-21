SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952,188 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.19% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $52,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $807,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7,002.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,655 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

