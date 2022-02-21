Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,382. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.69.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SR. Bank of America cut Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Spire by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

