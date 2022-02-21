SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

FLOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

FLOW traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.75. 1,055,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,191. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average is $81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 860,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after purchasing an additional 47,480 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.