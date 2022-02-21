Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $9.14 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,224 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ecolab by 6,563.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after acquiring an additional 521,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

ECL stock opened at $178.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.01 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

