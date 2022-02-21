Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 451.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.53% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Shares of XHB opened at $70.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.87. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

