Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 108,965 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3,332.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,965 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Textron worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Textron by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Textron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXT. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

NYSE TXT opened at $69.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

