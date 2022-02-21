SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post sales of $9.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. SRAX posted sales of $4.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.83 million to $31.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SRAX.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price target on SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,085. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73. SRAX has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 411,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 47,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

