SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post sales of $9.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. SRAX posted sales of $4.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.83 million to $31.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SRAX.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price target on SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 411,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 47,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.
