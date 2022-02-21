SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,671.29 ($22.62).

SSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.36) to GBX 1,900 ($25.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.36) to GBX 1,825 ($24.70) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of SSE stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,606 ($21.73). 698,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,266. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.38) and a one year high of GBX 1,690 ($22.87). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,598 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,609.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The company has a market capitalization of £17.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

