STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after purchasing an additional 134,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,569,000 after purchasing an additional 82,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,602,000 after purchasing an additional 137,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $226.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.22. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

