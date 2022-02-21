stETH 24 Hour Volume Tops $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00044327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.49 or 0.06961918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,495.85 or 0.99685979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051526 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.