Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 96,502 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.25% of Steven Madden worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 26.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 97,548 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 176.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 344.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

SHOO stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.