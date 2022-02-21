Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

BMO opened at $114.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 45.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

