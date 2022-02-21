Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NTIOF has been the subject of several other research reports. decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $79.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

